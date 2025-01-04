Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 330.61 ($4.11) and traded as high as GBX 333 ($4.14). Strategic Equity Capital shares last traded at GBX 330 ($4.10), with a volume of 26,067 shares traded.

Strategic Equity Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 330.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 348.69. The company has a market capitalization of £157.15 million, a P/E ratio of 634.62 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, insider Howard Williams bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 321 ($3.99) per share, for a total transaction of £32,100 ($39,875.78). 5.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Strategic Equity Capital plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by GVO Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than GBP 150 million.

