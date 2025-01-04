Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 127,665 shares changing hands.
Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.
About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust
Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It holds a 5% gross overriding royalty interest in future production from the McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC inboard lower tertiary/cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana.
