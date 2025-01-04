Head-To-Head Contrast: Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) versus City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) and Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares City Office REIT and Safehold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Office REIT -5.56% -1.48% -0.65% Safehold 32.08% 4.79% 1.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.5% of City Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Safehold shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of City Office REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Safehold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Office REIT $173.53 million 1.28 -$2.68 million ($0.42) -13.14 Safehold $376.84 million 3.52 -$54.97 million $1.70 10.91

This table compares City Office REIT and Safehold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

City Office REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Safehold. City Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Safehold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

City Office REIT has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safehold has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for City Office REIT and Safehold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Office REIT 0 0 0 0 0.00 Safehold 0 4 4 0 2.50

Safehold has a consensus price target of $27.63, indicating a potential upside of 48.92%. Given Safehold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Safehold is more favorable than City Office REIT.

Dividends

City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Safehold pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. City Office REIT pays out -95.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Safehold pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. City Office REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Safehold beats City Office REIT on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders.

