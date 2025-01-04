GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 881 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $523,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 204,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 34.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 164,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,090,000 after buying an additional 41,983 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $125.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.52. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.40 and a 52 week high of $140.75. The company has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 82.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.32%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

