JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $269.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on JPM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.82.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $243.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $164.30 and a 52 week high of $254.31. The firm has a market cap of $684.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.32 and its 200-day moving average is $220.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

