HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $825.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $750.00 to $825.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HUBS. Piper Sandler cut HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $705.64.

HUBS stock opened at $702.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $689.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $576.96. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,603.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.75 and a beta of 1.70. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $434.84 and a 52 week high of $762.47.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.89, for a total value of $18,497,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,272,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,197,051.53. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $755,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,711,700. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,391 shares of company stock worth $53,243,511 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth $35,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 36.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

