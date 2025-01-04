Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 1,000 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $147,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,405.12. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, December 2nd, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total transaction of $164,450.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $150,830.00.

EA stock opened at $146.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.32 and a 200-day moving average of $148.79. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.37.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 9,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 469 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

