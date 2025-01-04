Edward Kolodzieski Sells 2,000 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $65,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,034.10. The trade was a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Edward Kolodzieski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 23rd, Edward Kolodzieski sold 2,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $63,800.00.
- On Friday, December 20th, Edward Kolodzieski sold 26,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $813,540.00.
Liquidity Services Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of LQDT opened at $32.29 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.63 million, a P/E ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.42.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.
Liquidity Services Company Profile
Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.
