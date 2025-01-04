Edward Kolodzieski Sells 2,000 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $65,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,034.10. The trade was a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Edward Kolodzieski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

On Monday, December 23rd, Edward Kolodzieski sold 2,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $63,800.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Edward Kolodzieski sold 26,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $813,540.00.

Liquidity Services Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LQDT opened at $32.29 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.63 million, a P/E ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 29.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LQDT

Liquidity Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.