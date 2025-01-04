Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Kenneth Stillwell Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,804. This trade represents a 10.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kenneth Stillwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Kenneth Stillwell sold 6,200 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.67, for a total transaction of $586,954.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $189,200.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,792 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $458,436.80.

Pegasystems Trading Up 1.6 %

PEGA opened at $94.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.98 and a beta of 1.09. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $97.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.12.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Pegasystems from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 5.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

