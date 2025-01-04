AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) CEO Erin N. Kane Sells 5,000 Shares

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $140,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,795 shares in the company, valued at $14,294,429.25. The trade was a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AdvanSix Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $737.78 million, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.34.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 45.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ASIX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Institutional Trading of AdvanSix

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

