Insider Selling: Wescan Goldfields Inc. (CVE:WGF) Insider Sells 5,707,634 Shares of Stock

Wescan Goldfields Inc. (CVE:WGF – Get Free Report) insider Star Diamond Corp sold 5,707,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total transaction of C$114,152.68.

Shares of WGF opened at C$0.04 on Friday. Wescan Goldfields Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.14.

Wescan Goldfields Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on acquisition and exploration of properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Jojay Gold property consisting of five claim blocks covering approximately an area of 1,496 hectares located in the northeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan; the Munro Lake Gold property consists of mineral dispositions covering 2,489 hectares located in the La Ronge, Saskatchewan; and the Fork Lake/Jasper/Tamar Gold property consisting of mineral dispositions covering 6,513 hectares located in the La Ronge, Saskatchewan.

