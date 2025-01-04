TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Steven M. Chaouki Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,488 shares in the company, valued at $5,568,076.80. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:TRU opened at $92.27 on Friday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $63.03 and a twelve month high of $113.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 36.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in TransUnion by 6.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 410.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in TransUnion by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 340,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

