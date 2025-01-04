Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach Sells 33,841 Shares

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 33,841 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $106,599.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,029,674 shares in the company, valued at $22,143,473.10. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $7.73.
Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PBYI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.
Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.
