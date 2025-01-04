Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach Sells 33,841 Shares

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 33,841 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $106,599.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,029,674 shares in the company, valued at $22,143,473.10. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $7.73.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 120,104 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 2,309.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 48,184 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 144,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 738,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 366,653 shares during the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBYI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

