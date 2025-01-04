Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Has $913,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $294.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $294.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.66. The company has a market capitalization of $211.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $317.90.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total transaction of $989,121.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,201.25. This represents a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total transaction of $436,134.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $453,882. This represents a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,556,688. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.65.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

