Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Has $1.19 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.6% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 154,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,096,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 64.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $499.57 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $533.29. The company has a market capitalization of $155.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $503.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.43.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

