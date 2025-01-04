Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases 91 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DASH. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 302.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 82.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 146.8% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital increased their price target on DoorDash from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.42.

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $8,517,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,032,250.42. This represents a 58.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 7,980 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $1,356,440.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,115,085.58. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,082,694 shares of company stock worth $183,152,786 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash stock opened at $174.96 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.33 and a 12-month high of $181.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of -388.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

