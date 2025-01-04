GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 594 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,609 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,679 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 12,731 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.7% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,185.56. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $126.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.18 and its 200 day moving average is $126.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

