GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 364 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 675.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $53.13 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.22 and its 200 day moving average is $71.83.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carrier Global from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.43.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

