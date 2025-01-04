TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Insider Erika Ilves Sells 217,099 Shares of Stock

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) insider Erika Ilves sold 217,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $240,979.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 998,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,968.70. This trade represents a 17.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TMC opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $405.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.62. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 32.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 485,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 119,335 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 796,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

