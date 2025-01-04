Frances Arnold Sells 111 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) Director Frances Arnold sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total value of $21,366.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,709 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,315.41. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Frances Arnold sold 111 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $18,867.78.

On Monday, November 4th, Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $75,437.46.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $193.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.55 and a 12 month high of $202.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.39 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. Alphabet's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 9,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

