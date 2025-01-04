Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Director Daniel T. Hendrix Sells 12,500 Shares

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $301,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,142.70. This represents a 9.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Interface Trading Up 1.2 %

TILE opened at $24.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. Interface had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Interface Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Interface

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Interface by 499.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Interface by 33.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Interface by 70.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TILE. StockNews.com cut shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Interface from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

About Interface

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

