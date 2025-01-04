North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron Sells 6,209 Shares

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 6,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.60, for a total value of C$196,204.40.

On Monday, November 18th, Martin Robert Ferron acquired 2,900 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,272.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Martin Robert Ferron bought 6,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.98 per share, with a total value of C$167,884.20.

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$31.43 on Friday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$22.68 and a 12 month high of C$34.87. The stock has a market cap of C$840.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.63.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

