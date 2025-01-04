Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) CFO Stewart Ellis Sells 10,000 Shares

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) CFO Stewart Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,215 shares in the company, valued at $8,381,783.10. This trade represents a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stewart Ellis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Stewart Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Hippo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $310,920.00.

Hippo Stock Performance

Shares of HIPO opened at $26.80 on Friday. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $652.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Hippo from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Hippo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hippo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIPO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hippo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $629,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hippo by 99.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,418 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Hippo by 37.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hippo by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after buying an additional 26,085 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

