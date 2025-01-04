Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Chairman Assaf Wand Sells 12,250 Shares of Stock

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) Chairman Assaf Wand sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $318,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 511,314 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,390.28. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hippo Stock Up 4.5 %

Hippo stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $652.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caz Investments LP raised its position in Hippo by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hippo in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Hippo in the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hippo from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Hippo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

