Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Sells $262,040.40 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $262,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,445.55. The trade was a 6.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.55, for a total value of $559,856.70.

On Monday, December 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $232,950.47.

On Friday, November 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total value of $234,331.14.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.23, for a total transaction of $473,929.82.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $193.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.55 and a 12-month high of $202.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.90.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.39 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 370,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

