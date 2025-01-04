Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC) Insider Andy Maguire Purchases 6,615 Shares

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC – Get Free Report) insider Andy Maguire acquired 6,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$32.40 ($20.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$214,312.77 ($133,113.52).

Westpac Banking Price Performance

Westpac Banking Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Westpac Banking’s previous Final dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.80%.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer, Business, Consumer and Business Banking, Westpac Institutional Bank, Specialist Businesses, and Westpac New Zealand segments. It offers savings, term deposit, business transaction, not-for-profit transaction, foreign currency, farm management deposit, project and retention trust, and statutory trust accounts; home, personal, business, and commercial loans; car and equipment finance; business overdrafts and bank guarantees; debit and credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment products; and home, car, travel, life, caravan and trailer, credit card and loan repayment, boat, and business insurance products.

