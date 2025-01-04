Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC) Insider Andy Maguire Purchases 6,615 Shares

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC – Get Free Report) insider Andy Maguire acquired 6,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$32.40 ($20.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$214,312.77 ($133,113.52).
Westpac Banking Price Performance
Westpac Banking Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Westpac Banking’s previous Final dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.80%.
