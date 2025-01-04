EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) President Matthew David Feierstein Sells 20,401 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 20,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $220,534.81. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,217,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,968,948.14. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 7,455 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $89,907.30.

On Friday, December 6th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 17,545 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $209,136.40.

NASDAQ EVCM opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 1.12. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $176.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.87 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVCM shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 39.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 95,934 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 673.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 281,551 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 318,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

