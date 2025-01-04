Evangelos Perros Sells 21,305 Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) CFO Evangelos Perros sold 21,305 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $212,410.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,669.13. This represents a 28.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ PGY opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $766.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 6.11.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 4,374.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 311,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 304,890 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 455.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 179,235 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP grew its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 619,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after buying an additional 142,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.
Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.
