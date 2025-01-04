PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Matthew B. Klein Sells 8,279 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 8,279 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $373,879.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,528 shares in the company, valued at $9,823,564.48. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PTCT opened at $46.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.63. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $54.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average of $38.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after buying an additional 40,840 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Featured Stories

