Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) CFO Larry Madden Sells 14,284 Shares

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) CFO Larry Madden sold 14,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $267,967.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 358,624 shares in the company, valued at $6,727,786.24. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Larry Madden also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Viant Technology alerts:

On Wednesday, December 4th, Larry Madden sold 14,284 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $278,680.84.

On Monday, November 18th, Larry Madden sold 22,504 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $383,243.12.

On Thursday, November 14th, Larry Madden sold 67,243 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $1,021,421.17.

On Monday, October 28th, Larry Madden sold 1,498 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $17,331.86.

On Friday, October 11th, Larry Madden sold 2,768 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $31,084.64.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Larry Madden sold 1,953 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $21,854.07.

Viant Technology Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Viant Technology stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.89 and a beta of 1.00. Viant Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DSP. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Viant Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Viant Technology from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Viant Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 48,826 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Viant Technology by 74.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 16,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Viant Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Viant Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.