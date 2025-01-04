Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Michael Stock Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 680,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,161,909.74. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

On Monday, December 30th, Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $97,550.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $184,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $92,250.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $86,050.00.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Liberty Energy stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.71. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Atb Cap Markets raised Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Liberty Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 45.1% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 495,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 154,070 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 872,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,651,000 after buying an additional 37,927 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 62,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 39,497 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,237,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,709,000 after acquiring an additional 166,443 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.