Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $234,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,615,241.69. This trade represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Plexus Stock Up 1.7 %

PLXS opened at $157.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.42. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $90.18 and a 52 week high of $170.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in Plexus by 573.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 36,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 89.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Plexus from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Plexus in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Plexus from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

