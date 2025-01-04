Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 24,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.16, for a total value of C$411,888.00.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance
Shares of PEY stock opened at C$17.02 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12-month low of C$12.41 and a 12-month high of C$17.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. The company has a market cap of C$3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75.
Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.16%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
