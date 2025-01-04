Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases New Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Lam Research by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 10.6% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 163.4% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% in the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lam Research from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.24.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $75.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The stock has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.77%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

