Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) SVP John Coll Sells 2,000 Shares

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,928. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Coll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $235,460.00.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $109.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.47 and a 52 week high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALSN. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,224,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,310 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $52,156,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 252.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 593,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,974,000 after purchasing an additional 424,813 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,896,000 after purchasing an additional 233,214 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 257.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,245,000 after buying an additional 230,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

