Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Sells 23,886 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 23,886 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $192,998.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,807.44. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

JOBY stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 2.32. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 42,844.57%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 89.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 123,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 58,229 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 179.5% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 124,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 79,896 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 1,018.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 677,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 616,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 521,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 249,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JOBY. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $10.50 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

