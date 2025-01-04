Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 18,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $1,447,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCL opened at $228.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.59. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.10 and a fifty-two week high of $258.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.97.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $5,250,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,953,500.42. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $1,401,812.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,593.64. This trade represents a 40.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,332 shares of company stock valued at $94,299,521 over the last 90 days. 7.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $213.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.75.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

