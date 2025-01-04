Modus Advisors LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in RTX by 1,247.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,053,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,172,000 after buying an additional 1,901,256 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 11,235.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,007 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,004,000 after purchasing an additional 852,183 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,448,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,300,000 after purchasing an additional 792,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 256.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 976,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,309,000 after buying an additional 702,699 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $115.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.42. The company has a market cap of $154.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $84.43 and a 12-month high of $128.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RTX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

