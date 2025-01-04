Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Downgraded to “Peer Perform” Rating by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BK. StockNews.com raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.77.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BK opened at $76.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $51.86 and a 52-week high of $82.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.75. The company has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. This represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 24.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,313,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,915,000 after buying an additional 659,096 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,338,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,389,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512,404 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,416,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,891,000 after acquiring an additional 421,161 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,640,000 after purchasing an additional 179,503 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,058,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,597,000 after purchasing an additional 97,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

