Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.77.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $76.93 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $51.86 and a 1 year high of $82.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.38 and its 200-day moving average is $70.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,079.24. This represents a 24.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,313,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,915,000 after buying an additional 659,096 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 78.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,338,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,389,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512,404 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,416,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,891,000 after purchasing an additional 421,161 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,640,000 after purchasing an additional 179,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,058,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,597,000 after buying an additional 97,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.