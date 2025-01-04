Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) vs. SKK (NASDAQ:SKK) Financial Comparison

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) and SKK (NASDAQ:SKK – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.8% of Primoris Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Primoris Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Primoris Services and SKK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primoris Services 2.68% 15.23% 4.88% SKK N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primoris Services 0 1 3 1 3.00 SKK 0 0 0 0 0.00

Primoris Services currently has a consensus target price of $86.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.04%. Given Primoris Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Primoris Services is more favorable than SKK.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Primoris Services and SKK”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primoris Services $6.14 billion 0.70 $126.14 million $3.02 26.36 SKK $8.63 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Primoris Services has higher revenue and earnings than SKK.

Summary

Primoris Services beats SKK on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems. The Energy/Renewables segment provides a range of services, including engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as retrofits, highway and bridge construction, demolition, site work, soil stabilization, excavation, flood control, upgrades, repairs, outages, and maintenance services to renewable energy and energy storage, renewable fuels, petroleum, and petrochemical industries, as well as state departments of transportation. It also offers pipeline construction and maintenance, and storage services; pipeline facility, and integrity services. Primoris Services Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About SKK

SKK Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides civil engineering services in Singapore. It undertakes subsurface utility works, such as power and telecommunication cable laying works, water pipeline works, and sewer rehabilitation works. The company also offers gas pipeline and sewer construction works; and underground piping, underground utility infrastructure construction and maintenance, horizontal directional drilling, and plumbing and sanitary works. It serves government authorities, utility companies, or contractors. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Singapore.

