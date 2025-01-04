BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,454 ($18.06).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($17.89) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.
Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 1,153 ($14.32) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,249.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,281.97. The company has a market capitalization of £34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,921.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 1,012.50 ($12.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,415.25 ($17.58).
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
