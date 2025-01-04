Financial Survey: Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) vs. Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY)

Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) and Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.8% of Gold Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gold Royalty and Coeur Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Royalty 0 0 3 0 3.00 Coeur Mining 0 1 4 1 3.00

Profitability

Gold Royalty presently has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 160.00%. Coeur Mining has a consensus price target of $7.81, suggesting a potential upside of 29.13%. Given Gold Royalty’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gold Royalty is more favorable than Coeur Mining.

This table compares Gold Royalty and Coeur Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Royalty -252.16% 0.46% 0.35% Coeur Mining -0.44% 1.78% 0.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gold Royalty and Coeur Mining”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Royalty $3.05 million 69.29 -$26.76 million ($0.13) -9.62 Coeur Mining $1.01 billion 2.39 -$103.61 million ($0.03) -201.67

Gold Royalty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coeur Mining. Coeur Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gold Royalty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Gold Royalty has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coeur Mining has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coeur Mining beats Gold Royalty on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors. Gold Royalty Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

