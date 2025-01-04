Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on PTVE shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 70.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 200,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 38,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 11,670 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 15.6% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 167,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 22,569 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth about $178,000. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

