Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Aya Gold & Silver to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cormark lowered shares of Aya Gold & Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Aya Gold & Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$11.16 on Friday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of C$9.40 and a 52 week high of C$19.56. The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.42.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

