Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) COO Jim Wassil Sells 8,000 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $669,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,208,443.70. The trade was a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jim Wassil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $739,920.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $854,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $84.86 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $121.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.84.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 68.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,559,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter worth $1,053,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $113.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.71.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

