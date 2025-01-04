Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) COO Jim Wassil Sells 8,000 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $669,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,208,443.70. The trade was a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jim Wassil also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 2nd, Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $739,920.00.
  • On Friday, November 1st, Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $854,400.00.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $84.86 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $121.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.84.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 68.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,559,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter worth $1,053,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $113.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $145.71.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

