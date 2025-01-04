Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Mark W. Jenkins Sells 10,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.75, for a total value of $2,007,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,961,222.75. This trade represents a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Carvana Trading Down 11.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $177.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17,733.73 and a beta of 3.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.67 and its 200 day moving average is $180.45. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $268.34.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVNA. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carvana from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carvana

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 363.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.