GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CFO Brian G. Robins Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $562,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,037,451.20. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $59.76 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $78.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in GitLab by 0.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,670,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,774,000 after acquiring an additional 21,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,032,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,740,000 after purchasing an additional 111,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,476,000 after purchasing an additional 132,548 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in GitLab by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,259,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in GitLab by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,253,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,592,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GTLB. Mizuho upped their target price on GitLab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on GitLab from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on GitLab from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

