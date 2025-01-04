Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Insider John Sheldon Peters Sells 28,985 Shares

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) insider John Sheldon Peters sold 28,985 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $1,120,849.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,874.36. The trade was a 29.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Sheldon Peters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 3rd, John Sheldon Peters sold 1,790 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $81,445.00.

NYSE LMND opened at $37.95 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. Lemonade’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Lemonade by 4.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 45,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Lemonade by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 65,144 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at $614,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lemonade by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,233,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,343,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Lemonade by 321.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

LMND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lemonade from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Lemonade from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

