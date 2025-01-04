Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Tien Tzuo Sells 48,569 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 48,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $482,290.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,019.68. The trade was a 30.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zuora Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ZUO opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Zuora by 4.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Zuora by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 746,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 113,597 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the second quarter worth about $85,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

